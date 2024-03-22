Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh's jaw-dropping reaction to Sinitta's 'home truths'

Sinitta made a surprise appearance on Thursday, March 21 during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Sinitta made a surprise appearance on Thursday, March 21 during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother, delivering her friend Louis Walsh some “home truths.”

Prior to the final, scheduled for Friday, March 22, the remaining housemates were bestowed with a visit from a loved one to mark the end of their journey.

According to The Independent, Sinitta appeared in a shimmery blue gown and sat next to her friend Walsh.

She then reportedly berated him, beating him up with a ‘piece of cloth.’

The people in the audience were in fits, as Sinitta went on to say: “I need to talk to you... I need tell you a few home truths.”

She continued, “When I first met you, you said it was always good to be nice. But Louis, everyone in the house is nice but you.

“You’re hilarious, but not nice.”

She handed in the cloth and quickly vanished, leaving Walsh awestruck while he remained frozen on the spot.

For the unversed, Michael Louis Walsh is an Irish music manager. He previously served as an X-Factor judge, before being crowned as the king of the CBB house.