Kate Middleton may have had a ‘breakdown’ due to ‘unbearable’ pressure

Piers Morgan sympathises with Kate Middleton over ‘unbearable’ royal pressure

Piers Morgan dished on the possibility of Kate Middleton suffering a breakdown that led to her latest health scare.



The English journalist appeared on latest TMZ documentary titled, Where Is Kate Middleton, which included insights from several well-known personalities in the royal circle.

He claimed that the Princes of Wales has been under “utterly unbearable” pressure as a royal, encumbering the responsibilities of raising three young kids as well as attending to duties.

"I think the pressure on Kate is being utterly unbearable for a long time. It wouldn't shock me if she have had some kind of breakdown,” said Piers.

“They've had now a major health crisis and she's trying to bring up three young kids in the goldfish bowl of the Royal family,” the TalkTV host explained.

“You put that all together, that’s a lot of a any young woman to deal with,” he added.

Kate Middleton has been under intense scrutiny about her whereabouts as she continues her recovery from abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

The royal is slated to resume her royal duties after Easter holidays, according to an announcement by Kensington Palace.

However, many assume that she might attend church service alongside rest of the royals on Easter Sunday later this month.