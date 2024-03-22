Taylor Swift wins hearts with thoughtful gesture for bandmate

Taylor Swift won the hearts of her fans as she ended the Asia leg of her Eras Tour just before her lead guitarist baby's due date.

Paul Sidoti, the singer's bandmate announced the arrival of his baby boy on March 12 on Instagram.

He shared a heartwarming photo of his newborn alongside a sweet note.

Paul wrote, "This morning, we welcomed our little miracle Sammy Sidoti into the world. Our prayers were answered and mommy and baby are doing great. Big sister Scarlett is over the moon having a baby brother. All my love to @ashsidoti."

Swifties showered praise on the globally known musician for 'planning' her tour around the baby's due date.

The Lover singer's fans applauded her for being so thoughtful towards Paul, who has been her guitarist and background vocalist since December 2007.

One fan wrote in the comments section of the post, "I love that she planned the tour around the due date preemptively."

"[The baby] waited until the Eras tour took a 2 month break!!!!" another fan chimed in.

For the unversed, Swift performed six shows in Singapore at the start of March.

The singer will be commencing her tour in May and will be travelling to Nanterre, France, with her team.