Former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's dismissal declared illegal by Supreme Court

Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. — Islamabad High Court/Website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday declared former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's dismissal as "illegal".

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, announced the verdict reserved on Jan 23.

The top court nullified the Supreme Judicial Council's decision as well as the then-president's notification on Siddiqui's dismissal.

"Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui should be considered a retired judge of the IHC and will be entitled to all benefits and pension," stated the court in its 23-page judgment.



The verdict noted that SJC proceeded against Justice Siddiqui on the "assumption that the truth or falseness of the allegations levelled" by the former judge was "irrelevant". It also noted that the SJC also opined that Justice Siddiqui had failed to substantiate, independently corroborate, substantiate or prove the allegations levelled by him.

The judgment did note that the allegations made by the former IHC judge against then Maj Gen Faiz Hameed and a few of his subordinates was "very serious".

"However, Justice Siddiqui was not given an opportunity to establish his allegations nor brought face to face with those he had accused. When we noted this lapse we issued notices to all those against whom he made allegations and provided them with an opportunity to admit/deny them. All of them have denied their stated involvement. Therefore, it was all the more necessary for the SJC to have inquired into the matter and to have determined who was telling the truth. The SJC did not give any credence to Justice Siddiqui’s own words and to the contents of his replies; the SJC assumed that they were false; and having made this assumption concluded that Justice Siddiqui was guilty of misconduct. It would be difficult to categorise such a determination as fair or one which accorded with the requirements of due process. Justice Siddiqui was not given an opportunity to establish the veracity of his allegations, which was incumbent on the SJC when the same formed the basis of Justice Siddiqui’s removal from office," states the judgment.

The bench noted that Article 10A guarantees a right to a fair trial and due process including on judges which the Supreme Court stated that Justice Siddiqui was "deprived of".

"The Constitution guarantees that a Judge’s tenure is secure because it makes for an independent Judiciary while enabling a Judge to be removed from office if he commits misconduct, after providing him a fair trial and due process, as mandated by Article 10A of the Constitution. However, Justice Siddiqui was not provided with an opportunity to establish the truth of the allegations he levelled, but was punished for levelling them," said the verdict.

The Supreme Court noted that if the SJC, after conducting an inquiry, had found Justice Siddiqui's allegations "false" then he "would have been guilty of misconduct", but it could not state that the allegations were false without holding an inquiring into the matter.

IHC judge removal

It must be noted that the former judge was removed from his position in the IHC for his speech targeting intelligence agencies when he was addressing the Rawalpindi Bar Association on July 21, 2018.

In his address, the ex-judge accused sensitive institutions of interfering in judicial work.

Multiple references were subsequently filed against him which included extra expenses on government residence, two related references against him passing remarks during hearing of the Faizabad sit-in case in 2017, another seeking his dismissal and one taken up by the SJC following on a complaint filed against him in the wake of the speeches.

He was eventually dismissed from the post on October 11, 2018, after the SJC decided to dismiss him.

The judge then challenged his dismissal by the SJC in 2018 and his case has been ongoing ever since with the last hearing on the constitutional petition held on June 13, 2022.

Siddiqui, in his petition, requested to cancel the dismissal notification issued against him as an IHC judge.

The judge is being represented by senior lawyer Hamid Khan, while parties in the petition include the Islamabad Bar Association and Karachi Bar Association.