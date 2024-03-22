Suicide attack martyrs two soldiers in DI Khan

Pakistan army soldiers, Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel (right) and Sepoy Tahir Naveed (left) can be seen in this collage of their file photos. —ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a suicide bomb explosion targeting a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The military’s media wing said a suicide bomber riding a vehicle targeted the convoy on Thursday.

It said as a result of the explosion, two soldiers — Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel, 38, and Sepoy Tahir Naveed, 34, both residents of Kohat district — embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said, “The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthens their resolve.”

“Moreover, the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to justice,” it said.

Meanwhile, security forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district during which one terrorist was killed while two others sustained injuries, the ISPR said.

As per the military's media wing, the operation was conducted on the night of March 20-21.

During the IBO, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly militant Chakar Liaquat was killed while two got injured. The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist which the ISPR said were “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities”.