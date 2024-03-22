BLACKPINK’s Jennie channels modern red riding hood in ‘Apartment 404’

BLACKPINK's Jennie basks in the adoration from fans on her recent look

Jennie Kim, the vocalist from the renowned all-girl band BLACKPINK, found herself showered with love and support from fans after new photographs of her from Apartment 404 surfaced on social media.



In the images obtained from AllKpop, the 28-year-old South Korean singer and rapper captivated the hearts of her admirers in the latest portraits from the variety show, channelling a look reminiscent of the beloved character red riding hood.

In the still-cuts of Jennie captured from the recent TvN’s show episode, the Pink Venom songstress was seen sporting a red knitted handkerchief on her head, with her bangs peeking out.

The ODD ATELIER, often referred to as OA, mogul paired the red knitted accessory with a matching leather jacket over a shirt and jeans.

Following the release of the new snapshots, Jennie’s fans flocked to social media to express their adoration.

Meanwhile, some users likened her look to a classic mascot from a cold medicine advertisement and cartoon character Masha from Masha and the Bear.

Fans thought Jennie Kim resembles Masha and the character from a cold medicine advertisement

One fan exclaimed, "Jennie becomes even more adorable when she has something over her head!"

"I became a fan after watching 'Apartment 404,'" claimed a second fan.

"She's so adorable! Her face is just like the cartoon character," a user wrote, referring to the resemblance.

"She should be the model for that cold medicine," another fan suggested.

