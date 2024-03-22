Kanye West uses Bianca Censori's attire as revenge against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's gets warned of 'Freak Show' strategy.

Kanye West is orchestrating a scheme involving his wife Bianca Censori, wearing scanty outfits as a means of seeking revenge on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.



The couple, known for making headlines due to Censori's increasingly revealing attire, have been the subject of scrutiny for their public appearances, where Censori's fashion choices have bordered on explicit.

Reports suggest that those close to Censori attribute her provocative clothing choices to West's purported controlling behavior.

It's alleged that West is strategically compelling her to don revealing clothes with the intention of undermining Kardashian's position in the shapewear market.

Kardashian established her highly successful brand, SKIMS, in 2019, which has since burgeoned into one of the most prominent clothing companies globally, estimated to be valued at a staggering $4 billion.

According to reports from The Sun, West is purportedly aiming to challenge his ex-wife, by launching his own brand, with Bianca serving as the model for daring ensembles as a "test" for the line's potential success.

An insider revealed to the publication that West is driven by a desire to surpass the achievements of SKIMS brand by creating a riskier, sexier, and more lucrative alternative.