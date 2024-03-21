Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly living apart to fix ‘rocky’ relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “living separately” as they work on their relationship.

The Transformers actress, 37, is residing in her Malibu home while MGK, 33, staying at thir Encino home, per an insider cited by Us Weekly.

The couple, who met in 2020 and got engaged two years later, were going through a rough patch until late last year. The couple had been going through therapy and eventually got back together.

However, in her recent appearance at the Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox hinted that they are not currently engaged.

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together,” a source told the outlet, noting that they are working through their “rocky” relationship.

Fox and MGK (real name Colson Baker) have “always” been “up and down,” but their relationship is really going through it this time.

“[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes everyday,” the source says, claiming Fox has even asked friends “to set her up” with other people.

However, pals around them “don’t see the pair completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day.” The source also added that they have “no plans” to wed “anytime soon.”