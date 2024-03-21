Sydney Sweeney expresses her wish to perform stunts like Tom Cruise

Sydney Sweeney wants to perform stunts like Tom Cruise

Sydney Sweeney has recently expressed her wish to perform stunts like Tom Cruise.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sydney responded to a post on X claiming she’s “saving the movies like a girl Tom Cruise”.

“I wanna do all my stunts like Tom Cruise, I wanna do all of it, a thousand percent. I am such an adrenaline junkie; I would do all of that,” said the Euphoria actress.

Sydney stated, “There’s no much negativity and hate online, so thank you for pointing out the positive.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney also revealed she would like to work with Margot Robbie as the former’s dual roles in new project, Immaculate was compared to Margot’s Barbie.

“First of all, I love Margot. I think she's absolutely incredible and I hope I get to work with her one day,” said the actress.

For the unversed, Tom loved to perform his own stunts in the action movies, like in the case of Mission: Impossible movies where he hanged himself off of airplanes for dramatic touch.

Early in Top Gun star’s career, he starred in the likes of Risky Business, The Color of Money, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

Meanwhile, Tom became the global icon because of his roles in the Mission: Impossible franchise. His other action movie included Minority Report, Vanilla Sky, Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy and Top Gun: Maverick.