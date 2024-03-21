Queen Camilla honors Princess Kate as she arrives Isle of Man

In a charming tribute to the late Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla made a graceful statement during her visit to the Isle of Man.



Her arrival coincides closely with an exclusive report by the Mirror, revealing that the prestigious hospital where Kate received treatment has initiated an investigation following allegations of staff attempting to access her confidential medical records.

The Queen exuded regal elegance in a navy blue Anne Valentine coat, perfectly complemented by a Chanel AS1286 crossbody bag in matching hue and her beloved Russel and Bromley Dressage knee-high black suede boots priced at £475.

She donned the 'Apollo' mini blue topaz and diamond pendant in yellow gold by Kiki McDonough, valued at £2,300, and a gold plate pendant featuring a ruby, symbolizing her July birthstone, adorned with the initials of her grandchildren from her first marriage.

Today, she presided over significant ceremonial duties. Representing The King, she bestowed city status upon the Borough of Douglas in a momentous occasion.

Her Majesty engaged in various official engagements throughout the day, including a meeting at Government House with representatives from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

During her visit she expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome extended to her, particularly acknowledging the residents and even the little ones, whom she took care to greet as she passed Fairy Bridge.

The occasion also marks a significant milestone for the residents of Douglas, as the city status was officially conferred as part of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.



