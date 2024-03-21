Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly call off engagement, actress confirms

Megan Fox discusses unbreakable bond with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has come to an end.

Despite the mystery surrounding their romance, Fox recently addressed the whispers during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

While the actress didn't provide a definitive answer regarding their current status, she did confirm that at some point that their engagement has been over.

When pressed by Cooper about the nature of their relationship, Fox maintained a stance of privacy.

She poured light on the intricate nature of her relationship with Kelly, referring to him as her 'twin soul' with an unbreakable tether between them, despite the uncertainties surrounding their connection.

The couple, who first sparked romance in 2020 and later announced their engagement in 2022, faced rumors of a split just a year later, only to seemingly reconcile.

Signs of trouble emerged over a year later when Fox cryptically hinted at a split through an enigmatic Instagram post before deleting her account altogether.



