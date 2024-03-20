Prince Harry issued new warning by US ex president

Prince Harry receives new warning in US

Donald Trump turned his guns on King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, urging authorities to take "appropriate action" against the Duke.

The former US president, in conversation with Nigel Farage on GB News on Tuesday, alleged The Duke and Duchess of Sussex of "breaking" the late Queen Elizabeth II's "heart" with their "horrible" comments about the royal family in her final years.

Trump made the comments about the ongoing legal dispute over the the Duke's visa in the US, which has seen Conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation sue the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after it denied a freedom of information request to view the royal's documentation.

Trump was asked by Farage that if Meghan's hubby "lied on his visa form, doesn't the truth need to come out? Should he get special privileges that nobody else does?"



"No," Trump responded. "And we'll have to see. If they know something about the drugs and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

Asked if "appropriate action" potentially means "Harry not staying in America," the former president responded: "Oh I don't know, you'll have to tell me."

The foundation expressed a wish to see whether Harry disclosed on his entry documents his past use of illegal drugs. The prince referenced past use of cocaine, magic mushrooms, marijuana and psychedelics in his 2023 memoir, Spare.



On March 7, a D.C. judge ordered that the government body was to supply him with a declaration of the documents it is holding, so that he can decide whether or not to make them public.



In February, Trump accused the Biden administration of "protecting" Prince Harry, saying: "I wouldn't protect him," he told the Daily Express. "He would be on his own if it was down to me."

