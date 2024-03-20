Lala Kent explains why she 'distanced herself' from 'VPR' costar Katie Maloney

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent revealed she and Katie Maloney had an “offscreen falling out" before reunion

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently revealed that she and Katie Maloney experienced an “offscreen falling out” before season 10 reunion last year.

On Wednesday, March 13, Katie exclusively opened up about the incident on an episode of the Give Them Lala podcast, admitting: “The vibes were off with us,” noting, “Something had happened and … we just never came back to where we were.”

While speaking on the subject, she further added: “It may be talked about [at] some point in time, I don’t know, I’m not going to talk about it today.”

“But I feel like after that happened, we looked at each other differently, and we distanced ourselves.”

Although the reality series star noted that the two are “at a different place now,” she admitted to going through a rough patch while filming season 11 that came in right after the said incident.

Explaining her stance, Lala noted: “There was just never resolution.”

“It was one thing after the other that we just could not quite conquer and see eye to eye. As the season goes on though, you’ll see that we soften up with each other.”

During the Tuesday, March 12 episode of Vanderpump Rules, viewers witnessed Lala and Katie embroiled in a heated banter when Lala defended Scheana Shay for forgiving Tom Sandoval following his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Lala recalled berating Katie in the moment, noting: “I was like, ‘How dare you take me to a place where I look at you like you’re my enemy.’ … And I asked her, I said, ‘So why are you bringing this out of me right now? Like, you know me.'”

Katie also revealed on a January 2023 episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast about her strained relationship with Lala, confirming, “Vibes are definitely off.”

For the unversed, the VPR reunion was filmed in March 2023, airing the same year in May.

