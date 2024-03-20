Netflix releases first trailer of 'Parasyte: The Grey'

'Parasyte: The Grey' will hit the Netflix screens on April 5

Netflix dropped the trailer for Parasyte: The Grey on Wednesday after unveiling the teaser of the South Korean flick earlier this month.

The official trailer of the sci-fi film gave a chilling glimpse into the horror-driven narrative based on the widely popular manga Parasyte penned by Hitoshi Iwaaki.

The full-length preview delved into the protagonist Su-in’s struggles— the role played by Soulmate star Jeon So Nee— as she grapples to navigate between her human and parasitic selves.

The plot of the thriller flick follows the story of Su In as she battles to comprehend her new reality of co-existing with a parasite. It also features Team Grey, a group of determined people fueled by their will to fight and eradicate the parasitic creatures infiltrating humanity's brains.

In the trailer, it has been shown that larvae of a parasite entered Su In’s body after she met a tragic crash. Meanwhile, Team Grey studies the parasitic life form species that are taking over the human brain around the world in order to beat them.

The upcoming Korean series, brought to life by Train to Busan and Hellbounder filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, will premiere on Netflix on April 5.

