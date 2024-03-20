Ariana Grande's ex desperate to share his side of story amid cheating rumours

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalized their divorce earlier this week

Sister of Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez spoke out in his defense against rumours the he cheated on the singer.

In a screenshot of a Facebook comment on TMZ’s post about the alleged infidelity, Tori Kailene Gomez called out false assumptions that kicked off following the release of Ariana’s new album, Eternal Sunshine.

“Dalton didn’t cheat on Ariana,” she affirmed. “It’s unfair to jump to conclusions based solely on assumptions and the content of someone’s album.”

“Ariana’s album gives her perspective, not necessarily Dalton’s. If he could speak, his side of the story might shed light on things differently.”

The singer’s new album delved into the complexities of relationships and the art of letting go and moving on, borrowed from events of her real life.

Some tracks led fans to presume it was Dalton’s betrayal that prompted the demise of his and Ariana’s three-year marriage.

The real estate agent signed a non-disclosure agreement which bars him from speaking about their marriage in neither on camera or book.

The couple finalized their divorce only earlier this week after simultaneously filing a petition for dissolution of their union in September last year.