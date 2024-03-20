Kris Jenner sobs in pain after beloved sister Karen Houghton's demise

Kris Jenner shared the news of the demise of her younger sister, Karen Houghton, with a heavy heart.



San Diego County authorities in San Marcos, California, announced the 65-year-old sibling of the Kardashian matriarch was dead on Monday, according to TMZ.

Officials from the county are presently attributing her death to natural causes, but precise details are still pending.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Kris shared a carousel of memories with Karen and wrote: “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly."

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” she spoke of her beloved sister.

The obituary continued, “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

“Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you, my beautiful sister,” Kris concluded her tribute.