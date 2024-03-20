 
Wednesday March 20, 2024
James Martin finds new love after one day after Louis Davies breakup news

Celebrity chef and TV presenter James Martin and Louise Davies called it quite after 12 years of dating

By Nola Miller
March 20, 2024
James Martin was out and about with his new love interest just a day after breakup from girlfriend of 12 years, Louise Davies, made headlines.

The chef was seen taking a stroll with his personal trainer Kim Johnson in Mayfair. 

MailOnline confirmed the breakup on Tuesday, March 19, further stating that a spokesperson for Martin confirmed he had split ways with Davies back in December 2023. However, they continued to bloom together as good friends. 

The 51-year-old TV presenter and his now-former longtime love interest first kicked off their romance in 2011 after they crossed paths on the set of Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 

The breakup news swirled and sealed over social media after the British celebrity chef was photographed on Saturday with his trainer, Kim Johnson. 

Martin sported a laid-back look for the weekend outing in a light blue shirt layered with black gilet. 

The This Morning regular teamed up the top with a pair of dark blue jeans and accessorised it with a grey baseball cap. 

Meanwhile, the personal trainer cuts a chic style in a black jumper and matching leather mini skirt over sheer stockings. 

She bundled up in a navy jacket, completing her look with black boots. 

James Martin's new girlfriend 

Kim is the ex-wife of Arun Nayar, who was previously married to actress Elizabeth Hurley from 2007 to 2011.