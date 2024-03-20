James Martin finds new love after one day after Louis Davies breakup news

James Martin was out and about with his new love interest just a day after breakup from girlfriend of 12 years, Louise Davies, made headlines.
The chef was seen taking a stroll with his personal trainer Kim Johnson in Mayfair.
MailOnline confirmed the breakup on Tuesday, March 19, further stating that a spokesperson for Martin confirmed he had split ways with Davies back in December 2023. However, they continued to bloom together as good friends.
The 51-year-old TV presenter and his now-former longtime love interest first kicked off their romance in 2011 after they crossed paths on the set of Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
The breakup news swirled and sealed over social media after the British celebrity chef was photographed on Saturday with his trainer, Kim Johnson.
Martin sported a laid-back look for the weekend outing in a light blue shirt layered with black gilet.
The This Morning regular teamed up the top with a pair of dark blue jeans and accessorised it with a grey baseball cap.
Meanwhile, the personal trainer cuts a chic style in a black jumper and matching leather mini skirt over sheer stockings.
She bundled up in a navy jacket, completing her look with black boots.
Kim is the ex-wife of Arun Nayar, who was previously married to actress Elizabeth Hurley from 2007 to 2011.
