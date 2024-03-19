Lady Gaga to relaunch ‘Jazz and Piano’ Las Vegas residency with 8 new shows

Lady Gaga first launched her ‘Jazz and Piano’ shows in 2019

Lady Gaga hasn’t had enough of Las Vegas just yet.

The 37-year-old pop icon announced that she’s re-launching her Jazz and Piano Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

Adding eight more dates to her highly acclaimed show, Gaga will captivate audiences once again with her mesmerising performances of American classics and her own hits.

The residency, which Gaga originally debuted in 2019, will kick off on June 19 at park MGM’s Dolby Live and run until July 6.

Fans can secure their tickets starting March 23 at 10 am PT, with various pre-sales available on March 20 at 2 pm PT.

The original setlist for the Jazz and Piano shows included soulful renditions of timeless classics like Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York and George Gershwin’s Someone to Watch Over Me, showcasing Gag’s versatility as an artist.

The Star is Born alum first re-launched her residency after the passing of Tony Bennett – her cherished collaborator.

The setlist also features beloved tunes the duo recorded and performed together, including classics like Cheek to Cheek and The Lady Is a Tramp.