Oprah Winfrey causes rage among 'The Bachelor' fans, here's why

Oprah hosted a session on weight loss

The Bachelor fans were enraged after the dating show was delayed an hour for Oprah Winfrey’s special on weight loss, Informercial for Ozempic on Monday, March 18.



This came after the reality show was unexpectedly pushed back at 9 p.m. EST, instead of the scheduled time of 8 p.m. EST.

The Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution was an information session, revolving around radical weight loss pharmaceutical drug Ozempic and others.

Fans, who had turned on their TVs to tune into the highly-anticipated episode of The Women Tell All, took to Twitter in fury.

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter was flooded with furious comments.

One user commented: "I was excited to turn on the bachelor but instead Oprah is on my TV giving an infomercial for Ozempic … who asked for this !?!?"

Another fan chimed in, referring to a contestant: "Why is oprah on my tv right WHERE IS MARIA?!"

A third wrote: "They could have made the [Women Tell All] 3 hours long if they hadn’t decided a stupid Oprah ozempic special was more important."

For the unversed, The Bachelor airs on Monday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, however, this week the show was pushed back for Oprah’s session to 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.