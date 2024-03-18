Adele suffers major loss after postponing shows to recover her health: Report

Adele is scheduled to play in Munich, Germany, in August



Adele’s fans don’t have a lot of confidence in her ahead of her concerts in Munich, Germany.

After being forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency shows due to the “doctor’s orders,” her upcoming Munich concerts – set for August – aren’t doing so well in terms of ticket sales, per a new report by The Sun.

“There is some fan reticence about buying the tickers, because people are worried about whether Adele will be well enough to perform them all,” an industry insider told the outlet.

Per the publication, there are still thousands of tickets left for the 80,000 capacity gigs on Ticketmaster.

They continued, “People follow her extremely closely – and Adele has been silent for a couple of weeks since announcing she was ill and taking a break. So her followers are worried about her and when she will be back.”

Indeed, Adele has been inactive on social media ever since announcing that she is postponing the remainder of her Vegas residency to rest her vocal chords.

“And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly,” she wrote.



However, the insider gave an update on her health, reassuring that “Adele has access to the very best treatment for whatever she needs in California, and a strong team around her.”