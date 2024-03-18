Prince Harry ‘urging’ Meghan Markle to reach out to Kate Middleton

As Kate Middleton is further plunged into conspiracy, Prince Harry is encouraging his wife Meghan Markle to reach out to the princess in times of intense crisis.

The Princess of Wales, who was forced to break her silence amid mounting scrutiny over her public absence for two months, came under fire for her ‘doctored’ Mother’s Day family photo. Since then, rumours are rife about the well-being of Kate and her marriage with Prince William.

A source cited by OK! Magazine revealed that “Harry is keen for Meghan to reach out to Kate and lend her support.”

“Harry wants his family to return to the UK and he knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate,” the insider dished to the outlet.

The Duke of Sussex had always maintained a close bond with his sister-in-law, however, they grew apart amid the royal rift.

The insider explained, “Kate has always been extremely popular, so this is new territory for her but not for Meghan. It could turn out to be a real bonding moment for the pair.”

There are even rumours that Kate and Prince William’s marriage may be over, which is why the Princess is forced to stay hidden for time being.

It remains to to be seen of the rumours are proved to be true or refuted once Kate emerges.