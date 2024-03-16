Reneé Rapp shares her ‘most validating’ experience at GLAAD Media Awards

Reneé Rapp opens up about her experience of coming out at 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards

Reneé Rapp has recently dished out details about her coming out journey at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 14.

“Living as my authentic self and as an out queer artist and a lesbian most recently is the most rewarding, validating, scary and exciting experience I've ever had,” said the Mean Girls star.

Rapp continued, “The creatives in the room know that we couldn't do it without GLAAD. Thank you, GLAAD for helping the world see us as we are.”

“It means a lot,” she added.

Earlier, speaking to TikToker Jake Shane on Therapuss podcast, the singer and actress revealed, “To be honest, the first time that I ever publicly talked about being gay was in 2020.”

“I'd been out for six years at that point, whether it be publicly or not. I remember because I remember it being like a thing,” remarked the musician.

Last month, Rapp confessed she was bisexual but now she shared she now identifies as a lesbian.

“It is the coolest thing ever because I've only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I've only recently been in a relationship where I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a lesbian for sure,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Rapp mentioned, “It's also been the most rewarding, validating, scary and exciting experience ever.”

“So, to imagine that that could be like that for somebody else, that makes me love acting,” she said.