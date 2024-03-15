Kate Middleton shares first post after Meghan's return to social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales share delightful video

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a heartwarming video to pay tribute to Princess Diana in their first post after Meghan Markle's return to social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts on Friday shared a clip of the future King in which he is seen celebrating 25-years of Diana Award.

The video was captioned: "Celebrating 25 years of The @DianaAward - one of the most prestigious accolades for young people committed to social action.

"A pleasure and a privilege to meet the 20 Legacy Award recipients honoured tonight, learning more about their work promoting human excellence and inspiring the next generation around the world."

At the event, attended by Prince Harry via video call, William delivered a very heartfelt speech to pay tribute to his mother, saying: "She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."



The new post comes hours after The Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram with new brand, American Riviera Orchard, which is said to focus on home and lifestyle goods.