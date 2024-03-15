Meghan Markle takes advantage of Princess Kate's photo scandal

File Footage

Meghan Markle called out for launching her new lifestyle brand amid the 'media hysteria' surrounding Princess Kate's edited photo scandal.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her new business venture, American Riviera Orchard, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Speaking of the former working royal's move, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that Meghan's idea of introducing her new project is not 'accidental.'

He shared, "The announcement is totally consistent with the timing of all the Sussexes announcements."

"Nothing is ever accidental. They do it to obviously push the news in their opinion," the royal commentator added.

Notably, the former Suits actress announced her new brand just a few hours Diana Legacy Awards.

Richard further said, "There's no doubt at all that the Sussexes are making use of the material they have to do a bit of one-upmanship. It's obvious."

The royal expert also highlighted Meghan is seemingly taking advantage of the "extraordinary situation of the last days" due to the controversy related to Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo.