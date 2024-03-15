Prince Harry delivers inspirational speech at Diana Legacy Awards

File Footage

Prince Harry joined the recipients of the Diana Legacy Awards on Thursday through a video link after his estranged brother Prince William's in-person meeting.



The Duke of Sussex heaped praise on the inspiring individual for protecting his mother's [late Princess Diana] legacy.

The former working royal appeared in good spirits as he delivered a thought-provoking speech from his home in Montecito.

Harry lauded the talented youngsters for making a positive impact "on hundreds, thousands, millions of people" with their work.

He said, "You don't know when you meet people and you have those interactions, you may potentially change their outlook, change their perspective, given them a little bit more and hopefully inspire them to do something."

The father-of-two shared that he is "impressed with the work that you do, especially at the young age you are at and the future yours."

He added, "My mum would be incredibly proud of all the work I've done. I'm incredibly proud, and thank you for doing everything that you do."