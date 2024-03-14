Kate Middleton's controversial photo receives warning from Instagram

Instagram issues fraud warning over Kate Middleton's doctored photo! IG raises red flag on Mother's Day Picture, urging caution among users.



The platform's disclaimer emphasizes the image's alteration, backed by independent fact-checkers' scrutiny.

Instagram, under the umbrella of Meta, has enlisted the aid of third-party fact-checker EFE Verifica to scrutinize content.

The image in question has prompted not only Instagram but also prominent entities like the French news agency AFP to distance themselves from Kensington Palace, citing a lack of trustworthiness.

AFP, a widely respected player in the news industry, made a bold statement this week, publicly declaring their skepticism toward Kensington Palace as a reliable source.

Their global news director has announced stringent measures, vowing to thoroughly vet any information originating from the palace in the future.

Sunday night witnessed a swift retreat by numerous news outlets that had initially shared a photo purportedly released by the Palace heralding the return of the princess.

However, upon closer inspection, doubts emerged regarding the authenticity of the image, suggesting possible manipulation or even generation through artificial intelligence.

The controversial photo depicted the 42-year-old princess beaming at the camera in the midst of an outdoor photoshoot, accompanied by her three children.

However, what caught the attention of keen-eyed observers was a major "editing fail" concerning Princess Charlotte's hand.