Kate Middleton prepares to join royal family for Easter?

Royal fans begin to celebrate Kate' possible return to public eye

Royal fans and commentators have begun a new debate about Princess Kate's return to the royal duty amid speculations about her health condition and relationship with the royal family.

All eyes are set on March 31 on the calendar as the palace has announced that the Princess of Wales, who's recuperating from abdominal surgery at home, will return to royal duty until after Easter.

Royal watchers seem to be curious for Kate's return to the public eye, but it's still unclear when that will happen.

However, William's celebrating mood during Thursday's outing suggests as his wife Kate, who has not made official public appearance since Christmas, is ready to return to public eye this Easter.

There are speculations that Kate will make her first post-procedure outing by joining the royal family for their traditional church outing on Easter, which falls on March 31 this year. The holiday church outing is technically a private family event rather than a royal duty, leaving the possibility for an appearance open.



It's also being claimed that if future Queen Kate doesn't join the Easter festivities, it may be a few more weeks until she makes a public appearance as her and William's kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are on school vacation in early April, and the Prince and Princess of Wales usually take time off to be with their kids during school breaks.

