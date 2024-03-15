Prince William, Prince Harry meet at Princess Diana’s Legacy awards?

File Footage

Princess Diana’s both sons Prince William and Prince Harry may be attending their late mother’s Legacy awards, but a reunion is not a thing to be expected.



William, 41, appeared at the ceremony physically in London, looking exquisite in a tuxedo , handing out trophies to the honorees.

The Prince of Wales dedicated a speech to Diana, who passed away in a car crash in 1997. He was also pictured socialising with some honourees before presenting the awards onstage.

On the other hand, Prince Harry won’t be at the awards physically, as per Us Weekly. The Duke of Sussex is expected to appear virtually from California, via a video message.

The Diana Awards is the only philanthropic organisation that connected to Diana. The organisation honours 20 winners as Legacy Award honorees annually.

William and Harry both have made in-person or virtual appearances at the ceremony frequently in the past.

“What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others,” William addressed in a prerecorded video for the 2023 presentation.

“Today, we recognize the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change. To everyone watching, these stories remind us why organisations like The Diana Award are so important.”

Harry also had some words for a recorded video message last year for the Legacy Awards.

“When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world,” Harry said at the time.

“The brilliant award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen.”