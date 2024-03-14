Prince William tells 'Kate doing well' as he steps out in London

Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William appeared giving a major update on his wife Kate Middleton's health with his sweet gesture during his latest outing in London on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales was all smiles and in good spirit as he stepped out to open a youth center in London, telling his fans that "Kate is doing well" with his pleasant gestures amid ongoing photo backlash.

Lilies were dancing on the future King's cheeks, clearly explaining his heart's story. He also gave crowd very delightful waves to express his feelings.

The 41-year-old royal opened a new youth zone called WEST in Hammersmith to highlight how sporting activity can help young people thrive.

William also met and chatted pupils from the local Ark White City primary school and WEST’s Young People’s Development Group who were involved in planning the facilities in the new center.

He also tried his hand at basketball. He also attempted a game of snooker and decorating cookies with the local young people during the outing. He was full of himself during the outing.

The father-of-three also mentioned his wife in funny way while cooking with children in a kitchen, saying: "My wife is the arty one."

Later on the day, the heir to the throne is guest of honour as he makes presentations to the latest young people to receive accolades from the Diana Award.



As well as handing out the awards to 20 Legacy Award winners, William will also give a speech at the glittering occasion, which is being held at London’s Science Museum.

Kate, who's recovering from planned abdominal surgery, is not expected to attend the event. She was last seen briefly on Monday while leaving Windsor with William.