Meghan Markle desperate to save Kate Middleton from raging tabloids

file footage

Meghan Markle is understood to be silently extending her sympathies to sister-in-law Kate Middleton as she bears the brunt of public scrutiny over her whereabouts.



The Princess of Wales sparked concern due to her prolonged disappearance from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery for a mysterious condition in January.

Most recently, she admitted to manipulating a Mother’s Day portrait which featured herself and her three kids, posted on the Waleses’ social media last week.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal author Christopher Andersen claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry are all too well accustomed to the ongoing furor triggered by the British media.

He went on to explain that the Suits alum is most likely feeling bad for Kate as she continues to recover from her abdominal surgery.

"Meghan, in particular, must be incredibly conflicted about all the incoming heat Kate and the royals are taking, not to mention the way the palace … continues to bungle things on a daily basis," the King author told the outlet.

"On one hand, Meghan had to be sympathetic about all the stress Kate is going through as she copes with a serious medical issue. On the other hand, the palace media machine has never been more exposed for what it is: a complete mess, a total disaster."

Andersen continued: "Meghan and Harry know what it’s like to wake up and see those screaming tabloid headlines targeting them for one thing or another."

However, he noted, “In [the couple’s] case, they were pilloried for, among other things, saying too much.

Meanwhile, “In the royal family’s case, it’s for not saying enough about the medical crisis being faced by Kate … all this uncalled-for secrecy feeds the public’s distrust of the monarchy and, by extension, the royal family itself,” explained the royal expert.