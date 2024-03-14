Regina King talks about life changes after son's death: 'Grief is a journey'

Regina King is reminiscing on how her life has altered after her only son Ian Alexander Jr. passed away.



The 53-year-old Oscar winner noted that it has been two years since Ian's death and said that "grief is a journey" in an upcoming Good Morning America interview.

She said in a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts that Shirley, her upcoming movie, is a tribute to her late son. In the trailer, King is asked, "What have these last two years been like for you?" by Roberts, 63.

Not long after turning 26, in January 2022, Ian committed suicide. He is the only kid that King had with record producer Ian Alexander Sr., her former spouse.

"Oh wow. I'm a different person now than I was Jan. 19," shares King. "I am."

Over the past few years, King has shared a greater understanding about her connection with remembrance "Grief is a journey," clarified King. "I understand that."

"Grief is love that has no place to go," continued the actress. "And that we all handle it differently."

A year ago, King commemorated her late son's birthday on Instagram just one year of his passing.

"January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence," she wrote at the time. "We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

The actress continued, "Of course, orange is your favourite color…Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favourite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing."

"Continue to shine bright, my guiding light," King added in that tribute.