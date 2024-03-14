‘Madame Web’ flop doesn’t affect Sydney Sweeney at all? Here’s why

File Footage

Immaculate star Sydney Sweeney got candid about her first flop in a smoothly progressing career.



Sony’s Madame Web getting flop comes as Sydney Sweeney just premiered her latest horror movie at SXSW.

The actress aced the box office opposite Glen Powell in the hit romantic comedy Anyone But You earlier too.

But the Euphoria star doesn’t seem to take the drop to her head.

“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” Sweeney said.

In Madame Web, Sweeney played the role of Julia Cornwall, the Spider-Woman.

The comic book movie has made $42 million at the domestic box office thus far, and it hasn't yet surpassed $100 million globally.

The movie received harsh criticism from critics as well; out of 225 reviews, it has a 12% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sweeney took a dig at Madame Web previously on Saturday Night Live, saying, “You definitely didn’t see me in Madame Web, and Jimmy Kimmel also had a joke about the movie in his Oscars monologue.

“The people in this room somehow managed to come up with so many excellent films and memorable performances,” Kimmel said.

“This night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Web.”