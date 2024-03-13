Brad Pitt wins legal battle against ex Angelina Jolie amid French vineyard ownership

File Footage

Brad Pitt has recently won the legal battle to control French vineyard Chateau Miraval which he co-owned with former wife Angelina Jolie in the “War of Roses”.



The news came after Jolie attempted to overturn preliminary ruling at the Los Angeles Superior Court which favoured Pitt's claims that Jolie had sold her stake in the vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without his consent in 2021.

Interestingly, the court declined the allegations that his lawsuit was “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern”.

Pitt’s legal team has the green light to take the court battle to trial, as he sued Jolie for breaching an agreement that gave each other first refusal in any business dealings.

Not only that, the court also approved Pitt’s request to change of his claims related to breaching an “implied covenant” of fair dealing and good faith.

Meanwhile, Pitt was stunned when Jolie sold her share of Chateau Miraval to Yuri Shefler without his consent in 2021 following their contentious separation in 2016.

Pitt reportedly claimed that Jolie violated their agreement by not offering him first refusal.

A source close to the actor told Daily Mail, “Brad wants Jersey to start providing answers.”

“He should have the right to know who has bought into his business,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “He has put his heart and soul into Chateau Miraval and feels the rug has been pulled out from under him. He does not know for sure who he is actually in business with.”

For the unversed, Pitt and Jolie first purchased the Miraval estate in 2008 with the Troy actor being the majority shareholder.