Tearful Kate Middleton's reaction to 'upsetting' social media attacks laid bare

Princess Kate left 'shell-shocked' by social media attacks after photo blunder

Kate Middleton is said to be crying in silence as she has found the reaction to her edited Mother's Day photo deeply "upsetting."

The social media attacks have left the mother-of-three "shellshocked" over photo blunder.

The Princes and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared Kate's phot along with her three children to quash any rumours about the future Queen's health. However, the backlash for the edits and Kate's subsequent apology only added fuel to the fire.

"Everyone, including the princess, is a bit shellshocked by what has happened. A mistake was made but she has put her hand up and apologised," a royal source told The Mail.

"It’s been very upsetting all around. But a lot of people feel it is time to acknowledge the error was made in good faith, as was her apology and move on."

On the other hand, a medical specialist raised concerns how social media attacks can effect mental wellbeing of a person, claiming: "It could be agonizing, painful and the most humiliating thing. The patient in pressure may suffer from panic attacks."

However, Kensington Palace has not shifted from its first announcement in January that the Princess of Wales had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" and will not resume official duties until after Easter.

