Meghan Markle using Kate Middleton’s photo crisis to rehabilitate UK image?

file footage

Meghan Markle has been tipped to mend her broken relationship with Kate Middleton as she struggles to ride out the current storm.



The Princess of Wales has been under scrutiny over her whereabouts since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

She recently landed in hot water after allegedly editing a photo with her kids, posted on social media to mark the UK’s Mother’s Day.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested the Duchess of Sussex could use the current crisis in the royal family to work her way up in their good books.

However, he revealed that though she has tried to reach out to her estranged sister-in-law to inquire after her health, the future Queen of England hasn’t been too receptive to it.

"Meghan has reached out several times via back channels to Kensington Palace in an attempt to see if there is any chance of getting on better terms with Kate,” Tom told the outlet.

“This is definitely partly because Meghan is genuinely worried about Kate's health, but she also sees a chance to lose her permanently angry-at-the-royals image."

The royal author continued: "Kate won't want to be seen to rebuff these overtures, but she will be taking advice and the advice so far, I hear, is definitely - don't take the risk.

"The feeling in Kensington Palace is that if Meghan's attempts to extend an olive branch are welcomed, it will just re-open old wounds,” he added.