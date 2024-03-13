'The Gentlemen' clinches first spot from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

The Gentlemen pushed back Avatar:The Last Airbender to number two in Weekly Netflix Top 10 chart

The Gentlemen claimed the top spot on the weekly Netflix top English language TV charts for the week of March 4-10, pushing Avatar: The Last Airbender to number two.

As per Variety reported, Guy Ritchie's crime thriller series, adapted from the 2020 movie of the same name, amassed an estimated of whopping 12.2 million views within just three days of availability following its debut on the video streaming platform on March 7.

The significant numbers were enough to push back the live-action adaptation of the widely acclaimed Nickelodeon show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, that previously harbored the position as number one series from last week.

The series that has been renewed for two more seasons has now descended to number two spot in its third week of release on the Top 10 chart after garnering a total of 9.1 million views.

This marked a stark plummeting of 54 per cent from its prior week performance that accumulated 19.9 million views.

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter pointed that series revolves around Aang’s story has been renewed for seasons two and three, simultaneously after its eight episodic first season.

The outlet noted that while Netflix has renewed two seasons at once for shows like Emily in Paris and Stranger Things in the past, this might mark the first occasion of a double renewal to end a show as the streamer confirmed the upcoming two seasons to be the last ones.