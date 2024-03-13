Ariana Madix receives grim warning about her attitude towards Tom Sandoval

Lala Kent stressed that Ariana Madix's growing resentment towards ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval will "eat her alive" during latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

The Dancing with the Stars alum vocalized her fears about being left out by her friends as they hint at mending their relationship with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner on the Tuesday’s episode.

Sandoval was iced out by his co-stars, including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Muloney, and James Kennedy after his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss was exposed in March last year.

However, as time progresses, the 41-year-old reality star appears to be slowly rebuilding the bridges he burned, by reaching out Scheana in last week’s episode and hanging out with James during a guys’ night out.

“My position has not changed that he doesn't get any sort of access to my life via me or via mutual friends,” Ariana told Lala. “I'm not down with him being around. You know, I can quietly remove myself from situations that make me uncomfortable.”

Lala, who has had a bad experience of her own with ex Randall Emmett, explained in an argument with Katie the consequences of Ariana holding resentment towards Tom.

“Nobody knows what it's like to deal with a s***** ex more than I do,” she said.

“I'm never rid of this person that I had a child with and this is why I know that harboring resentment towards your ex like Ariana is doing with Sandoval, it will eat you alive,” the mom of one explained.

“It's like drinking the poison and expecting it to kill the other person. It doesn't. It kills you,” she added. “I don’t want that for my friend.