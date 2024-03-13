Jimmy Fallon shares he's already prepping for his 50th birthday

Jimmy Fallon is approaching his 50th birthday with new life-changing habits.



In an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 49-year-old talk show host revealed that he has already started getting ready for his milestone birthday by waking up "at the crack of dawn."

"It's my new thing," he explained. "I don't have time during the day to work out or anything, so you have to just make time."

Fallon's birthday isn't until September, but he has made it a point to use his Hatch alarm clock to get up early.

"Yes, it's like a fake light that kind of becomes a sunrise," he told the hosts.

"I don't know if my wife enjoys it, but the whole room lights up. By the end, it's like a police officer shining a flashlight into your eyes," continued Fallon. "You're like, 'Ahh license and registration!' That's how you wake up in the morning."

His next stop, according to the Tonight Show host, is his treadmill, "which is covered in clothes."

"And then you look at it and go, 'Oh, that's interesting,' " he quipped. Kotb, 59, and Bush Hagger, 42, couldn't help but ask, "What's going on?" after Fallon said that his morning routine also includes taking his blood pressure.

"Is it a midlife crisis?" Fallon questioned while laughing and adding, "I think it's what you do when you're almost 50." Kotb, who will turn 60 in August, gave some inspirational remarks.

"By the way, Jimmy, I'm just here to tell you, 50? That whole decade? Is going to be the best decade of your life," she said.