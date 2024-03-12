Kate Middleton, Prince William 'heading for split' over alleged affair with Rose Hanbury?

Prince William and Rose Hanbury's alleged affair return to spotlight

Prince William and Rose Hanbury's alleged affair returned to spotlight again as ongoing saga involving Kate Middleton and the future King has led royal fans to question what exactly is going on.

The royal family's silence has sparked rumours and speculations about William and Kate's "tense" relationship, with some conspiracy theorists think they have found the answer with Rose Hanbury.



Some social media users, according to Marca, claimed that the royal family are trying to keep things under wraps, speculating that William and Kate are potentially heading for a split after an alleged affair with Hanbury.



The Princess has been out of action and not officially seen in public since Christmas Day, with Kensington Palace reporting she had undergone 'planned abdominal surgery' on January 16.

On Sunday, the situation turned worst as a photo showing Kate and her three children was released into the public sphere before major agencies issued a 'kill' notice as they noticed it had been doctored.

Princess Kate took the responsibility of making edits as an 'amateur photographer' and issued an apology.

However, things got further complicated by an alleged public appearance' made by Kate, who was purportedly sitting beside William in the backseat of a car.



But, some social media users claimed that it was actually Hanbury in the car, not the Princess of Wales, although it is difficult to ascertain either way as her head is turned away from the cameras.

One user, according to Marca, speculated: "That is not Kate Middleton in the car; Kate has never shied away from cameras. Even when she waited ten years for Willy to Propose, that is Rose Hanbury, William's mistress."

However, some royal fans cling to the fact that Prince William will never ditch Kate Middleton, blasting the claims as brutal attempt to create controversy about the much-loved royal couple.

The future King's alleged connection to Hanbury first caught attention in 2019 as some claimed the pair's relationship was more than friendly. Even several photos of their alleged affairs were making rounds on the internet.



Rose is an old acquaintance of the British royal family. She's the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. She even attended Kate and William's wedding in 2011. Two years post the cheating allegation surfaced, she was seen at Prince Philip's 2021 memorial service.



Hanbury also sat in headlines during King Charles's crowning ceremony in May as the British socialite attended the big royal event with her husband being the lord-in-waiting to the King.