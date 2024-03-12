Kate Middleton, Prince William warned against their operation

Princess Kate and Prince William have been urged to be more candid in how they pass on information to the public after their failed photoshop stunt.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have been warned of losing the trust of Britons if they don’t make a change to their operation as the couple face massive backlash for their alleged attempt to misguide the people.

It comes after a storm surrounding Princess Kate's first official picture since surgery. The future Queen was forced to apologise for any "confusion" caused by a botched edit.

Anti-monarchist group leader Graham Smith thinks an apology is not enough, and the couple should think about how they operate in the future.

Smith told GB News: "This has done a lot of damage. That has to stop, for their own benefit. Otherwise, nobody will believe what they put out from now on."

Kate said sorry in a statement released on social media said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

William and Kate made minor adjustments as the couple wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.



The photograph, taken by William, was withdrawn with a ‘Kill’ notice by international picture agencies hours after its release.