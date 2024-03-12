Princess Kate breaks 'never explain, never complain' royal rule

Princess Kate has broken the major 'never explain, never complain' royal rule by issuing an apology about her 'edited' photo.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Sky's royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills addressed Prince William's shocking absence from his godfather's memorial service and Catherine's recent photo.

She added that both royal events have created confusion and conspiracies about the health condition of ailing Kate Middleton.

Rhiannon shared that the Prince of Wales's absence from the big royal event "exposed how high-risk their strategy of keeping quiet is - a vacuum of information is quickly filled by rumour and speculation."

The expert believes that the royal family's "never explain, never complain" rule could lead to 'potential harm' to the firm.

However, the Princess of Wales went against this mantra and released a statement soon after her picture created confusion among the royal fans.

For the unversed, an official photo of Kate smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.

However, soon after the picture went viral online, the international news agency AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected 'manipulation' upon closer examination of the shared photo.

To clear the air, Princess Kate issued an apology on March 11, saying, "I do occasionally experiment with editing."