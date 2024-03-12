King Charles, Prince William, Kate's 'high risk strategy' could harm monarchy

Royal family's "high risk strategy" has been exposed after Kate Middleton broke her silence following backlash over her Mother's Day picture scandal.



The Princess of Wales had to issue an apology after receiving huge criticism over edited photo - taken by Prince William- with major international picture agencies removing them from circulation.

The Kensington palace has not shared new unedited picture of Princess Kate, seemingly turning a deaf ear to calls for transparency.

Prince William's absence from memorial service of his godfather King Constantine on February 27 also led to speculation on social media.

Now, an expert has claimed that the royal family's "never explain, never complain" mantra can sometimes cause potential harm to the monarchy.



Sky's royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said at the time that Prince William's decision not to explain his absence at the memorial "exposed how high-risk their strategy of keeping quiet is - a vacuum of information is quickly filled by rumour and speculation".

And this same "high-risk strategy" is exactly what happened in the hours after Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo was posted.

The future Queen had issue an apology: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

Critics believe the royal family's strategy to hide the truth could harm the monarchy, urging them to show transparency while passing on information to the public.