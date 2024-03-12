'Percy Jackson' lands exhilarating update for season 2

It has been reported that a second season of the popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently under production and set for release in the near future.



According to The Direct, the creative team behind the show is anticipating the release of the upcoming season, despite the fact that the sequel was only announced less than a month ago.

The scriptwriting for season 2 began before the franchise's first season even premiered on Disney+. The upcoming season will be an adaptation of The Sea of Monsters, a novel written by the renowned author Rick Riordan, and it was announced on February 7, 2024.

Three days after the announcement, the author himself posted on Instagram's platform, Threads, to give fans an idea of what to expect from the show's second season.

"A lot of people are interested in how long 'PJOTV' season two will take to complete. I'm curious too! I don't have exact answers, but it might be helpful to look back on the timeline for season one to get an idea, as documented on my blog,” he wrote.

“Our intrepid writers' room sails into the Sea of Monsters! The season two script work is 'full steam ahead' and I love it. The only problem is I want to watch these episodes NOW. But I imagine some of you feel the same way,” a caption of Riordan’s post read as he expressed excitement over the working of the Walker Scobell starrer.