Kensington Palace responds to call for release of unedited Kate Middleton's photo

Kensington Palace is not succumbing to the "increasing pressure" from public to release the original version of Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo with her kids.
According to the Daily Mail, the rep for Prince William and Kate refused to unveil the unedited photo despite ongoing conspiracy theories about the royal’s whereabouts.
The Princess of Wales admitted to making adjustments to the photo shared on the Waleses’ social media on UK Mother’s Day eve on Sunday in a candid tweet.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote in the statement.
The royal added: “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”
However, royal watchers and critics were anything but pleased with Kate’s statement, who is currently recovering from an abdominal surgery in her Windsor estate.
William and the royal family were accused of throwing the recuperating princess under the bus, with royal experts urging them to make better decisions in the wake of current chaos.
