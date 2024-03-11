Buckingham Palace shares Prince William's delightful photo after outing with Kate Middleton

Royal family shares Prince William's delightful moments

Prince William is all smiles and in good spirit in his new photo shared by Buckingham Palace after his outing with Kate Middleton on Monday.

The royal family's social media accounts shared Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales's sweet picture minutes after William's photo with Kate went viral.

In the picture, William and Queen can be seen sharing a giggle as they led the royal family at a Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 11.

It was William's first public appearance since the Princess of Wales admitted to “editing” their Mother’s Day picture and issued an apology to end the speculations. William appeared to put a day of royal chaos behind as he joined the royal family on special event.



Princess Kate travelled to London with Prince William, but did not join him at Commonwealth Day service as she had a private appointment. In the picture, which went viral, Kate is seen sitting in the back seat of the vehicle with her husband Prince William.

King Charles III was also absent from the event as he continues his recovery from cancer. However, he sent a pre-recorded address that was played out to those who attended the celebration.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and other members of the royal family put on a united front at the event.