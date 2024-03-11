Queen Camilla, Prince William attend ‘major event’ in absence of King Charles, Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla represented King Charles at the Commonwealth Day Service

Queen Camilla and Prince William led the Royal Family today in the absence of King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Camilla had a short break at the beginning of March to recharge after undertaking several royal engagements throughout February.

Today she represented King Charles at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen was joined at today's service by Prince William, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward.

Princess Kate, 42, did not join her husband as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery in January.

According to reports in the Mail, Kate had a "private appointment" and could not attend today's service.

Today was Prince William's first public appearance since Princess Kate took responsibility for editing her Mother's Day photo.

It came as Kensington Palace came under increasing pressure to release the original Mother's Day photograph after the Princess of Wales apologised after she admitted had edited the family portrait of herself sitting with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.