Ryan Gosling leaves fans stunned after posing on Oscars red carpet without Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes fans were left stunned after the former walked on the red carpet without his wife by his side at the 2024 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 10.



On Sunday, Ryan, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie, could be seen posing on the red carpet with his sister Mandi instead of Eva at The Dolby Theatre.

Eva’s fans were not happy to see that the actress had attended the awards ceremony but didn’t pose with her husband on the red carpet.

Earlier, Eva pointed out the real reason why doesn’t like to attend red carpet events with Ryan when she posted footage from 2011’s Place Beyond The Pines.

In the caption, she wrote, “Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before, but here’s a little magic captured on camera.”

Lately, the actress follower commented, “Eva, I want to be honest w u, but I hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you with Ryan. I know I’m selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!”

To which she responded, “You’re the best! What a cool comment; thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

The Hitch star added, “Oh wait - for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film.”

Meanwhile, Ryan took the stage for his amazing performance of ‘I'm just Ken’ donning a pink bedazzled suit.