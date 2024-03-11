Kate Middleton's uncle couldn't refrain from expressing opinion on 'manipulated' photo: 'genuine'

Princess Kate's uncle shared his opinion after the Princess's latest photo was called 'manipulated' by international media agencies.

Gary Goldsmith, 58, became the first contestant to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house on Friday evening.

The businessman frequently boasted about his royal connections on the show.

During Goldsmith's GMB interview, he was asked about his niece's Mother's Day photo which caused controversy after Kate admitted she had edited the picture.

The Princess of Wales’s uncle described the picture as “beautiful” and “really genuine”.

The image of Kate and her children was withdrawn by international picture agencies later the same day because the image had been manipulated, for which Kate later took responsibility.

From speaking about the Princess of Wales's whereabouts to dishing his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Goldsmith received mixed reviews during his time on the programme.

In the interview, Goldsmith also discussed the last time he had spoken to Princess Kate.

He told Good Morning Britain he had not spoken to Kate in “maybe a year”.

During his time on Big Brother, the 58-year-old admitted that it was difficult to get in contact with his niece.

He told fellow contestants Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne: "It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first."