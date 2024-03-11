King Charles shares video message as Princess Kate steps out with William

King Charles shares important video message

King Charles has given major update on his health by sharing a very crucial video message to mark Commonwealth Day.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's battling cancer, looks fit and fine in the clip, shared by Buckingham Palace soon after Princess Kate' latest statement about her Mother's Day photo controversy.



Prince William's father spoke of togetherness and unity in his crucial video message.

The King said: ‘The Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires. Together and individually, we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time.’

The King's new video comes after Kate's latest statement about her photo controversy.



Now, new pictures of Princess Kate and William are being shared on social as Catherine stepped out with the future King for a 'private appointment' after issuing photo apology.