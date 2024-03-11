Timothee Chalamet fans express dismay over actor’s absence at 2024 Oscars

File Footage

Timothée Chalamet’s fans have recently expressed their disappointment over the actor’s absence from the coveted 2024 Oscars on March 10.



Fans took to social media X, formerly known as Twitter, with one wrote, “Where is he? Where's Timothee. We want to know plz [sic].”

Another remarked, “Where is timothee #oscars.”

“WHERE IS TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET #Oscars2024,” said a third user.

Chalamet, who wasn’t nominated at this year’s award ceremony, reportedly ditched the Academy Awards event amid rumours of his split from Kylie Jenner after nearly a year of dating.

The last time the couple was seen together at the 2024 Golden Globes earlier in January.

In a latest interview with The New York Times, Jenner refused to reply to a question that talked about her dating Chalamet.

She stated, “I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

In January, a source spilled to the OK! magazine that both celebs’ friends have approved of their relationship.

“On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Timothee’s family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here.”

Reflecting on Dune star relation with Jenner’s kids, the source revealed, “He’s great with them. They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”